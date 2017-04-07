VIDEO: Woman hospitalized after tree falls on East Bay home

By Published:

BENICIA (KRON) — A woman is in the hospital Friday morning after a tree fell on her East Bay home during last night’s intense, windy weather, according to fire officials.

Two people were inside the home in Benicia when the tree fell.

The woman in the hospital is suffering from a head injury, but she is expected to be okay.

There is major damage to the roof and inside of the home, fire officials said.

Officials also say that at least three other trees came down in Benicia overnight. They are worried there may be more trees vulnerable to falling.

KRON4’s Averi Harper is on scene, providing live updates throughout the KRON4 Morning News, HERE.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s