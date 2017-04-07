Warning issued for hazardous Bay Area beach conditions after severe storm

By Published:
Waves crashing along the pier in Pacifica. (Photo Credit: Jeff Pierce)

 

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Be careful out there on the beaches this weekend.

Lingering effects of a storm that blew through the Bay Area Thursday night are causing continued hazardous beach conditions that will last through Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The beach hazards are in effect from the Point Reyes area all the way to southern Monterey Bay and the Big Sur coast.

Hazards could include large shore breaks, rip currents and sneaker waves that could suddenly knock beachgoers down and drag them into the ocean.

The heavy winds and rain caused damage throughout the area, knocking out power for thousands, bringing down trees and even apparently overturning a big-rig on the Bay Bridge.

Another less powerful storm will bring more rain to the area later.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

