1 dead following shooting outside Newark strip mall

NEWARK (KRON)– Newark police are investigating a homicide that left one man shot dead in a car outside a strip mall Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to the shooting around 12:33 p.m. in the parking lot of Grocery Outlet at 36601 Newark Boulevard.

Officers on scene located the male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim died at the scene.

Police don’t believe this was a random act of violence.

The shooting marked Newark’s first homicide of the year.

Coroners have yet to identify the body.

