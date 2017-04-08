PALO ALTO (KRON) — Two victims were assaulted within twenty minutes of each other on Friday on the Stanford University campus in Palo Alto, according to campus officials.

Both incidents happened late at night on Escondido Rd.

The first victim was assaulted around 10:40 p.m. on the 600 block of the road. The suspect allegedly groped her from behind and continued walking east, officials said.

Then, around 11:00 p.m., another victim was assaulted in the 800 block of Escondido. The victim was jogging westbound when the suspect allegedly groped her from behind and fled east.

The first suspect is described as a bald, white man, approximately 5’6″, wearing a blue jacket and beige pants.

The second suspect was described very similarly, but with different clothes. Officials say he was described as a short, bald, white man wearing a dark track suit.

The university said the following in a statement regarding the assaults:

Stanford University does not tolerate sexual assault, sexual misconduct or sexual harassment. The university encourages anyone who has been sexually assaulted or subject to other forms of sexual misconduct or harassment to report the incident to university officials.”

No further information is available at this time.