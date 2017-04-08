Angry driver allegedly assaults San Francisco mailman for double-parking

By Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO of USPS mail truck

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man is in custody after allegedly assaulting a mailman in San Francisco’s Marina District on Thursday, according to police.

The 51-year-old mailman was double-parked while delivering mail in the area of Divisadero and Bay streets around 5:55 p.m., police said.

A 46-year-old man was apparently not okay with this parking job.

He reportedly pulled up behind the mailman and slammed his car horn.

He then got out of the car and allegedly hit the mailman multiple times in the face and body.

Police arrived and arrested the driver.

The mailman was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

