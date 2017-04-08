Armed robber steals food from San Francisco delivery man

By Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A deliveryman was robbed of trays of food at knife-point outside a Chinatown restaurant on Thursday morning, police said Friday.

The 57-year-old victim was heading into the restaurant in the 600 block of Pine Street at 11:20 a.m.

This is when he was approached by a 24-year-old man.

The suspect held a knife to the deliveryman and told him not to move.

He then grabbed trays of food from the delivery car and fled on foot, police said.

No further details are available at this time.

