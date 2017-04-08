Benicia teacher arrested in connection with goods stolen by student

BENICIA (BCN)–A 23-year-old Benicia High School teacher was arrested Friday on suspicion of possessing stolen property and possessing marijuana at a school, police said.

School employees called police Friday and told them that they saw a 17-year-old student leaving campus frequently during the week.

Officers interviewed the student who allegedly told them that he was walking to a teacher’s car.

The teacher, Riana Lane, was allegedly giving her car keys to the student to get into her car, according to police.

When officers searched the car they allegedly found some edible marijuana and stolen goods from thefts in Benicia on March 23 and 28.

Lane allegedly admitted to officers that she had some edible marijuana in her car.

The student allegedly admitted to stealing the goods found in Lane’s car, police said.

Lane was arrested, cited and released on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of stolen property and possession of marijuana on a school campus.

Police arrested the student for petty theft and released him to a parent. His name will not be released because he is a minor, police said.