Family and friends mourn loss of Napa man shot by police

OAKLAND (KRON)– The family of a 23-year-old man who was shot dead by two Napa police officers in March, gathered on Saturday afternoon to celebrate his life.

The event opened with a moment of silence for Noel Russell at Middle Harbor Shoreline Park in Oakland.

More than 100 family and friends reflected on memories shared with the former Clayton Valley High School basketball standout.

“He was always the defender of the little guy, you know, so for me this just speaks to who he was. To hear what people are saying, just validates what I already know,” said his foster mother Leanda Russell.

Russell was shot to death by two officers in Napa who said he was allegedly threatening motorists and people on foot with a knife.

He was also wanted on two warrants for drug possession and assaulting a peace officer, according to investigators.

Russell’s family said he had a challenging life and had to overcome many obstacles.

“He went through the foster care system. He had a rough life, but he turned it around, you know,” said Leanda Russell.