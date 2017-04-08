Kevin Durant returns vs. Pelicans, Curry out

By Published:
In this Oct. 4, 2016, file photo, Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant, left, speaks with Stephen Curry (30) during a preseason NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers in Oakland, Calif. For anyone questioning whether these two superstars could coexist and put their egos aside for the greater good–a championship chase, of course–the Warriors are two months into playing games and their two best players are thriving together, feeding off one another and cherishing the chance to witness spectacular plays night after night for arguably the best team in the NBA. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, file)

OAKLAND (KRON)–Warriors’ small forward, Kevin Durant, is returning to the game Saturday after he was sidelined due to a knee injuring back in February.

Durant’s highly anticipated comeback couldn’t have come at a better time. The team’s point guard, Stephen Curry, is forced to sit out Saturday’s game against the Pelicans because of a left knee contusion.

Durant is optimistic about his return, but with Curry’s absence, some fans question whether the team will be able to recoup its on-court chemistry.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s