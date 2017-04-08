Kevin Durant returns vs. Pelicans, Curry out

OAKLAND (KRON)–Warriors’ small forward, Kevin Durant, is returning to the game Saturday after he was sidelined due to a knee injuring back in February.

Durant’s highly anticipated comeback couldn’t have come at a better time. The team’s point guard, Stephen Curry, is forced to sit out Saturday’s game against the Pelicans because of a left knee contusion.

For tonight’s game vs. New Orleans, Kevin Durant will play. Stephen Curry (left knee contusion) is out. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) April 8, 2017

Durant is optimistic about his return, but with Curry’s absence, some fans question whether the team will be able to recoup its on-court chemistry.