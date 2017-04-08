Man sentenced in death of infant daughter

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) – An Indiana man has been sentenced in the death of his six-month-old daughter.

According to the Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office, Christopher Potts was sentenced to a maximum of 30 years in prison with five years suspended Friday.

Potts had been convicted of one count of battery resulting in the death of person less than 14 years of age.

In Sept. 2015, the prosecutors office said Potts had grown frustrated with his infant daughter and then angrily threw her down. The impact caused the child irreversible injuries, which ultimately led to death.