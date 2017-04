Oakland fire crews rescued worker trapped 40-feet up in tree

OAKLAND (KRON)– Oakland firefighters rescued a worker who was trapped 40-feet up in a tree.

The rescue happened around 4:33 p.m. near the 3200 block of Louise Street.

The worker was removed from the tree and brought down by ladder.

High angle rescue. 3200 block Louise St. Patient has been removed from the tree and is being brought down by ladder. — Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) April 8, 2017

OFD Heavy Rescue working to rescue worker trapped 40 ft up in tree. CHP helicopter responding to assist. E5, 1, T4, R1, R2, B2. @CHPAirOps — Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) April 8, 2017