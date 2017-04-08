ONLY on KRON4: California inmates take on Shakespeare

By Published:


VACAVILLE (KRON)– Inmates at Solano State Prison put their talents to the test during a performance of Shakespeare’s King John for visitors and fellow inmates.

The performers were from the prison’s level three unit, and most were serving life sentences.

“I’ve been in prison since I was nineteen years old. I’ve never had a job, and I’ve never done nothing like this as a team like this so this gives me an opportunity to work with other people,” said Joseph Jackson.

The Marin Shakespeare  Company had been training the inmates and this was the first time level three prisoners were allowed into the program.

“Most of the men in the group probably never thought in their lives that they would be doing Shakespeare,” said Lesley Currier of Marin Shakespeare Company.

For one thespian, Jamal Ahmed, performing was a revelation to move on from his past.

“To me participating in Shakespeare was kind of symbolic of coming out from that and trying to explore that other side of myself that I denied,” he said.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s