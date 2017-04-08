Parents sue LA County coroner over wrong cremation

By Published:

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The parents of a man who was cremated by mistake are suing the Los Angeles County coroner’s office for negligence.

The Los Angeles Daily News (http://bit.ly/2ocHGan ) says the suit was filed Thursday.

The case involves 26-year-old Jorge (HOR’-haye) Hernandez, who overdosed on drugs and died of a heart condition in October at a Glendale hospital.

The coroner’s office took his body and mistakenly cremated it.

The office confused Hernandez with another man who had the same name.

Authorities say an attendant failed to match case numbers.

The coroner’s office apologized to the family.

County officials said Friday they couldn’t comment on pending litigation.

