Police arrest Fresno resident allegedly driving car stolen from Boys & Girls Club

PETALUMA (KRON) — A Fresno resident was arrested after allegedly driving a stolen Boys & Girls Club car early Saturday morning in Petaluma, police said.

Around 12:30 a.m., an officer patrolling the area around Maria Dr. saw a car moving without the taillights on.

The officer found that the car was registered to the Petaluma Boys & Girls Club.

The officer then stopped the car for the taillights being out and to see if it was stolen.

Officials with the Boys & Girls Club confirmed the car was in fact stolen, but they did not know the driver.

35-year-old Sandy Beckton was arrested and taken to the county jail on suspicion of vehicle theft, possessing a stolen vehicle, possessing a stun gun, and violating post-release community supervision.

Post release-community supervision is a program managed by a county agency, such as a probation department, to supervise people released from state prison.