SAN JOSE (KRON)– A minor was shot and stabbed early Saturday morning outside a bowling alley in San Jose.

The incident occurred around 12:16 a.m. in the 1400 block of North 4th street, just outside of 4th Street Bowl.

Responding officers located a juvenile male, suffering from at least one gunshot wound and one stab wound, police said.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect remains at large.