VIDEO: Oakland Hills are muddy mess as rain continues

OAKLAND (KRON) — Homes damaged by Thursday night’s mudslides in the Oakland Hills are not getting any relief as the storm continues Saturday morning.

The combination of mudslides and an unstable hillside forced residents in five homes to evacuate.

As of Saturday morning, three houses remain red-tagged, meaning people cannot go inside. The landslides caused so much damage, that the buildings are deemed too dangerous for entry.

Another 20 homes do not have access to clean water as a result of the mudslides.

With rain continuing to pour in the area, it is unknown when it will be safe to start repairs.

The Red Cross is assisting some of the residents displaced by the landslides.

Neighbors say they are preparing for evacuations, just in case.