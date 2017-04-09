SONOMA COUNTY (BCN) — Three Sonoma County construction contractors were arrested on suspicion of numerous offenses after they allegedly took advantage of customers, officials with the Contractors State License Board announced Friday.

According to the officials, 44-year-old Joseph Goodwin of Forestville and 36-year-old Samuel Williams of Santa Rosa allegedly used their construction business, Goodwin Millworks, to take almost $566,000 from their customers.

The company, working with 51-year-old Santa Rosa resident Anthony Joseph Irvin of AJI Construction, allegedly performed construction work for one of the victims.

According to investigators, inspectors received repeated requests to inspect substandard construction work and concerns that multiple contractors were involved with the job.

According to investigators, Irvin abandoned the unfinished job when he was paid and the victim ended up paying twice for the same work.

In a separate incident, a nonprofit organization that buys and rehabilitates houses for disabled people paid more than $460,000 for work at two homes. The incomplete jobs were abandoned and the nonprofit had to spend an additional $685,000 to pay for a second contractor to complete the work, investigators said.

Investigators have identified at least ten victims who have suffered financial losses totaling $812,411.99. Investigators believe there may be other victims of Goodwin Millworks or AJI Construction.

Anyone who believes they may be a victim should contact CSLB Investigator Amanda Martinez at (510) 540-2024 or amanda.martinez@cslb.ca.gov.

The state Labor Commissioner’s Office conducted a separate investigation based on statements from Goodwin Millworks employees who claimed they were not paid wages.

The commission ordered the company to pay more than $150,000 in back pay to workers and almost $600,000 in civil penalties.