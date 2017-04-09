MILPITAS (KRON) — Four people were arrested last month in Milpitas on suspicion of several offenses, including possessing a stolen vehicle and drug paraphernalia, police announced Thursday.

On March 27 around 1:42 p.m., detectives saw the suspects driving a stolen 2009 Nissan Murano SUV around a shopping center on Ranch Dr.

The car was reported stolen out of San Jose on March 21.

While detectives waited for additional officers to assist with the arrest, they followed the suspects to the area of El Camino Real and San Antonio Rd. in Mountain View.

There, Milpitas and Mountain View police tried to stop the suspects, but they sped away in the SUV.

The SUV was allegedly found abandoned after it crashed into a pole and a fence on San Antonio Circle, police said.

After an extensive search, all four suspects were arrested.

Officers searched the inside of the car and allegedly found drug paraphernalia as well as property stolen during a burglary in San Jose.

The suspects were identified as 33-year-old transient Michael Esayas Temesgen of San Jose, 26-year-old Ariel Kaye Kleefman of Milpitas, 37-year-old transient Lyle Edward Peterson of San Jose, and 31-year-old Derrick Maurice Dixon of Milpitas.

All four suspects were booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of numerous offenses, including possessing a stolen vehicle, evading officers, hit and run, possessing drug paraphernalia, possessing narcotics, and resisting arrest.