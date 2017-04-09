4-year-old boy accidentally shot by 3-year-old sibling in Alabama

By Published:

ALABAMA(WIAT)–A 4-year-old boy was accidentally shot by his 3-year-old sibling while playing with a gun, says Lt. Sean Edwards of Birmingham Police.

The children were playing in the car of their mother’s boyfriend when they found a loaded gun. The 3-year-old fired the gun at the 4-year-old causing him to face life-threatening injuries, Edwards reports.

The 4-year-old was transported to Children’s Hospital and is listed stable condition before surgery.

Edwards says no one has been charged at this time.

WIAT will update as we get more information.

 

