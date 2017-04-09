Alameda County firefighters rescue 11 ducklings

NEWARK (KRON)– Some Alameda County firefighters took a break from fighting fires and rescued 11 ducklings from a storm drain in Newark Sunday morning.

The firefighters responded to the area of Rockrose Drive and Jonquil Drive around 9:20 a.m.

The mother duck wasn’t too far from her babies. ducklings reunited with their parents at a nearby creek.

The ducklings were relocated to a nearby creek with their parents.

 

