Alameda County firefighters rescue 11 ducklings

NEWARK (KRON)– Some Alameda County firefighters took a break from fighting fires and rescued 11 ducklings from a storm drain in Newark Sunday morning.
The firefighters responded to the area of Rockrose Drive and Jonquil Drive around 9:20 a.m.
The mother duck wasn’t too far from her babies. ducklings reunited with their parents at a nearby creek.
