Alameda County firefighters rescue 11 ducklings

NEWARK (KRON)– Some Alameda County firefighters took a break from fighting fires and rescued 11 ducklings from a storm drain in Newark Sunday morning.

The firefighters responded to the area of Rockrose Drive and Jonquil Drive around 9:20 a.m.

The mother duck wasn’t too far from her babies. ducklings reunited with their parents at a nearby creek.

The ducklings were relocated to a nearby creek with their parents.

Big thanks to @AlamedaCoFire for rescuing all of mama ducks babies this morning on Rockrose in Newark! They even helped them find a new home pic.twitter. com/2dhNg4yGfS — Jenn Fred (@jdahlin03) April 9, 2017

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js