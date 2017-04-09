At least 1 dead after fiery crash in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) — At least one person died in a massive car accident early Sunday morning in San Jose, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 2:37 a.m. on Highway 280 at McLaughlin Ave., CHP said.

There were three to four cars involved in the wreck. At least one of the cars overturned and another caught fire, according to CHP.

A Sig-alert was issued at 2:53 a.m. because all lanes were blocked.

At least one person has been confirmed dead.

At 6:33 a.m., the CHP reported all lanes were reopened.

No further details were made available.