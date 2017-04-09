Kylie Jenner surprises students at Sacramento prom

By Published:

SACRAMENTO (FOX40)—  Kylie Jenner may have made an appearance at a local high school prom Saturday night.

Videos posted to Twitter show Rio Americano High School students rushing to take photographs and videos of Jenner.

Many local students were flabbergasted by the news and took to Twitter to seek answers.

Students attended prom at the Tsakopoulos Library Galleria in downtown Sacramento at 8 p.m.

