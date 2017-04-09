Kylie Jenner surprises students at Sacramento prom

SACRAMENTO (FOX40)— Kylie Jenner may have made an appearance at a local high school prom Saturday night.

Kylie Jenner really just came to rio prom. pic.twitter.com/sZQflHt62B — Sam Adams (@sam_adams_10) April 9, 2017

Videos posted to Twitter show Rio Americano High School students rushing to take photographs and videos of Jenner.

Many local students were flabbergasted by the news and took to Twitter to seek answers.

TELL ME WHY MY BROTHER TOOK KYLIE JENNER TO PROM 2NIGHT !!!!!!! — $elena Ochoa (@ssoochoa) April 9, 2017

Students attended prom at the Tsakopoulos Library Galleria in downtown Sacramento at 8 p.m.