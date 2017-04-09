Man injured in West Oakland shooting

OAKLAND (KRON) — A man is injured after a shooting early Sunday morning in West Oakland, according to police.

The shooting was reported around 1:00 a.m. in the 1600 block of Seventh St. near the U.S. Postal Service office.

The victim was taken to a hospital where police reported he is in stable condition.

There is no suspect information at this time, police said.

This is the second East Bay shooting within 24 hours.

A drive by shooting was reported on Saturday around 3:00 p.m. on Highway 4 in Antioch.

The incident that happened just off the Lone Tree exit.

No injuries were reported.

Police are still investigating, and encourage anyone with information to contact the California Highway Patrol Contra Costa Division at (925) 646-4980.