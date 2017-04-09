Man jumps into icy pond to save dog

CANADA (KRON)– A Canadian man dove into a freezing pond to save his pup, who fell through the ice.

A nearby news crew was shooting a story on the dangers of thin ice and caught the rescue on camera.

The dog owner, Duncan McIver, didn’t think twice about saving his dog.

At one point it appears that McIver is clawing his way towards the dog, who was struggling to keep his head above water.

He managed to grab ahold of the dog but finding a way back to shore posed as a problem.

Eventually, both McIver and his dog trudged through shallow waters to safety.

