WATCH: Newborn kittens are latest online craze as viewers grow tired of waiting for baby giraffe

WFLA Published: Updated:
Courtesy of WFLA

(WFLA) – Are you one of the millions of people waiting on April the Giraffe to give birth?

It seems like it’s never going to happen and some of us are ready to give up. If you’ve already given up, you might be interested in the latest internet craze: baby kittens…that are actually alive!

Tiny Kittens, a non-profit organization in Langley, British Columbia is home to Evolene, a feral tabby cat who gave birth early Saturday morning and Corsica, who gave birth tonight.

They’re streaming the kittens live on YouTube.

Be sure to check out the live stream and Tiny Kitten’s website and Facebook page.

