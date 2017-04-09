MILL VALLEY (KRON) — A Marin County sheriff’s deputy suffered minor injuries in a head-on collision with a suspected intoxicated driver early this morning in Mill Valley, California Highway Patrol officials said.

CHP officers received a call at 3:19 a.m. asking for help because a sheriff’s deputy was in a traffic collision.

The collision occurred on Shoreline Highway, CHP officials said.

An investigation suggests that 34-year-old Justin Satterfield of Mill Valley was driving a 1997 Honda Civic on Shoreline Highway when he allegedly failed to navigate around a curve.

A sheriff’s deputy was coming from the opposite direction when the 34-year-old’s car allegedly crossed in front of the deputy’s and the two vehicles collided head-on, according to CHP officials.

Satterfield was uninjured. CHP officers interviewed him and arrested him on suspicion of DUI causing injury.

He is currently in custody at the Marin County Jail where he is being held on multiple counts of felony DUI.

This morning at approximately 3:19 AM, Marin CHP officers received a call for help from the Marin County… https://t.co/o5Ce3LnptV — CHP Marin (@CHPMarin) April 9, 2017