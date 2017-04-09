ONLY on KRON4: Four-year-old boy meets donor who saved his life

FAIRFIELD (KRON)– For the first time a four-year-old boy, who suffered from kidney problems very early on, met the woman who saved his life.
Jordan and his donor, Victoria Myer, met at a miniature golf and family fun center in Fairfield on Sunday.
Long before the two met face to face, a bond had already formed.
“Just to finally be able to meet him just really means a lot. It’s just….just very overwhelming,” said Meyer.
Jordan was born two months prematurely and by the time he was two-years-old his kidney complications forced the family to look into transplant surgery.
They family put out a desperate plea in newspapers and all over social media.
A mutual friend sent Myer a link to the search for a donor.
“I saw Jordan’s picture with his grandmother and I stopped and read it…I thought, ‘I hope somebody would want to do that for my kids also,” said Myer.
After a successful surgery, Myer allowed the family some space to be with Jordan.
It took two years, for Jordan and Myer to connect, but it was worth the wait.