Ransom messages sent to missing Yuba City College student’s family were a hoax

SUTTER COUNTY (FOX40) — Ransom messages that were sent to missing college student Aly Yeoman’s family were fake, according to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, law enforcement officials found the person who allegedly sent the ransom messages to the Yeoman family.

Officials have determined that the person was not involved in Aly’s disappearance and did not have knowledge of her whereabouts.

Law enforcement officials are working with prosecutors on possible charges related to the false ransom messages.

Aly Yeoman of Gridley was last seen March 30 in Yuba City. Her truck and cell phone were found a few days later in Live Oak.

