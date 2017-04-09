Vacant million dollar homes vandalized in San Jose



SAN JOSE (KRON)– Several vacant million dollar homes in one San Jose community were vandalized early Sunday morning.

The homes located on Rosemar Court, had its windows broken and fireplaces shattered.

One witness said the incident happened around 3:00 a.m. and noticed three cars that were full of people pull up to four homes and destroying them.

“It was a very calculated episode… all this noise and crashing of windows, all the destruction going on and then we saw them scurrying around from one house to another,” the witness said.

The vandals had left the scene before officers arrived.

The empty homes are for sale and worth around $1.6 million.

Residents are frightened and on edge after the recent break-ins.

“We want our neighborhood back, we want to feel secure,” a witness said.