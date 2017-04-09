VIDEO: Baby dies after being left in hot car

Video courtesy of CNN.

ALABAMA (KRON – On Friday a baby in Alabama died as a result of being left in an unattended truck.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. in Vestavia Hills.

The baby was left in a parking lot off of Columbia Road.

Shortly after his father found him unconscious, the one-year-old boy was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The baby had already gone into cardiac arrest, according to officials.

Police say the death investigation is ongoing.

The father and son’s identities have yet to be released.

CNN contributed to this article.