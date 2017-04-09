VIDEO: Baby dies after being left in hot car

ALABAMA  (KRON – On Friday a baby in Alabama died as a result of being left in an unattended truck.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. in Vestavia Hills.

The baby was left in a parking lot off of Columbia Road.

Shortly after his father found him unconscious, the one-year-old boy was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The baby had already gone into cardiac arrest, according to officials.

Police say the death investigation is ongoing.

The father and son’s identities have yet to be released.

