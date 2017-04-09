VIDEO: Support East Bay high school’s drama program

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Skyline High School’s drama program has been recognized for their innovative productions and needs your help.

Director of the Skyline Drama department, Awele Makeba visited us in the KRON4 studio Sunday to talk more about the program.

Makeba explains how their school program looks at social issues going on in the world and translates them into plays.

Prospect High Brooklyn is the play the students are working on right now.

This particular play looks at contemporary issues that either the writers of the play itself have faced in schools, or real-life issues that have already happened.

The students acting in the play for Skyline High school also joined KRON in the studio to perform a scene.

The group has a theater trip to Scotland and needs help to fund their trip.

You can help by attending the benefit performance of Skyline High School Jazz Orchestra and other music groups hosted on May 6th 2017 at 12250 Skyline Blvd, Oakland California.

Food Trucks and Entertainment begins at 4:30 p.m. and the concert starts at 6:00 p.m.

To see the full preview of their play, watch the video above.