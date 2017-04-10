4th victim of deadly Oakland apartment fire identified

OAKLAND (BCN) — The fourth person who was killed in a four-alarm fire at a West Oakland apartment building last month was identified by the Alameda County coroner’s bureau today as 36-year-old Olatunde Adejumobi of Nigeria.
Coroner’s officials previously identified the other three victims of the fire, which broke out at the three-story, 43-unit property at 2551 San Pablo Ave. at about 5:30 a.m. on March 27, as Ashantikee Wilson, 41, Edwarn Anderson, 64, and 50-year-old Cassandra Robertson.
The blaze injured seven people and displaced between 80 and 100 people.
