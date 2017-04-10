ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) — The Alameda County Narcotics Task Force found 320 pounds of marijuana and $1 million in cash on Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the California Highway Patrol tried to pull over a van on I-580 in Castro Valley for a cellphone violation. During the traffic stop, a sedan cut off the CHP vehicle to create a distraction so that the van could get away, police said.

Both vehicles tried to speed away but were caught in Castro Valley.

Inside the van, officers said they found 200 pounds of pot and another 8 pounds inside the sedan. Two people were arrested for alleged sales and transportation.

Detectives later learned the suspects were connected to a series of storage units in the City of Alameda, deputies said.

In the units, investigators found more than 100 pounds of processed marijuana, and a suitcase filled with $1 million and pot growing equipment, deputies said.

The investigation is still ongoing.