Buster Posey doing well after struck in head by a pitch

San Francisco Giants' Buster Posey, right, goes falling after getting hit by Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Taijuan Walker in the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 10, 2017, in San Francisco. At left is Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Jeff Mathis. Posey was taken out of the game after being hit. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Buster Posey was doing well and examined for a concussion after he was struck in the helmet during the first inning of San Francisco’s 4-1 home-opening win Monday when hit by a 94 mph fastball from Arizona starter Taijuan Walker.

Posey will be re-evaluated Tuesday but, “He’s doing good, he’s doing fine,” manager Bruce Bochy said.

Posey was struck by an 0-1 pitch with two out in the first and immediately went down. Athletic trainer Dave Groeschner sprinted toward the plate and Bochy was right behind. Posey got up on his own but exited the game, with Nick Hundley entering to pinch run and stay in the game as catcher.

Walker was booed at the conclusion of the inning and every time out thereafter.

San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy, left, checks Buster Posey on the ground at home plate after he was hit by Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Taijuan Walker in the first inning of a baseball game Monday, April 10, 2017, in San Francisco. Posey was taken out of the game. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
