Dismembered victim identified, was fighting over a space heater

50-year-old David Stubblefield
(KRON) KRON4 News has learned the identity of the victim dismembered in a San Bruno murder case.

The victim was Benjamin Roybal.

Authorities tell KRON4 News that the suspect and victim were initially fighting over a space heater.

Last week officers found what appeared to be a human body in the 3000 block of Pacific Heights Blvd. while responding to reports of a missing person, according to police.

50-year-old David Stubblefield was arrested in connection with the crime.

Part of the dismembered body was allegedly found in Stubblefield’s backyard and part was allegedly found inside Stubblefield’s home.

Stubblefield was cooperative with officers when he was taken into custody and he was taken to the police station to be interviewed.

