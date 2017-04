OAKLAND (KRON) — One person is dead after he was shot in East Oakland Sunday morning, according to police.

The shooting was reported around 5:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of 66th Ave.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police say there are two suspects involved in the shooting, but no arrests have been made.

No information about the suspects was immediately available.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.