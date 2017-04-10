East Palo Alto massage therapist accused of sexually assaulting clients

By Published: Updated:
(East Palo Alto Police Department)

EAST PALO ALTO (KRON) — An East Palo Alto massage therapist was arrested last week on sexual assault charges, according to police.

On April 6, police arrested 55-year-old East Palo Alto resident Jose Garcia Plascencia after learning he was allegedly sexually assaulting female clients.

Police said the self-proclaimed massage therapist was operating an unregulated massage therapy business from his home on the 2400 block of Illinois Street.

Authorities are now concerned there may be more victims.

Police are asking any witnesses or persons with information about Jose Garcia Plascencia to contact Detective Steve Ong or Detective Sean Harper at 650-853-3160.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s