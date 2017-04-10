East Palo Alto massage therapist accused of sexually assaulting clients

EAST PALO ALTO (KRON) — An East Palo Alto massage therapist was arrested last week on sexual assault charges, according to police.

On April 6, police arrested 55-year-old East Palo Alto resident Jose Garcia Plascencia after learning he was allegedly sexually assaulting female clients.

Police said the self-proclaimed massage therapist was operating an unregulated massage therapy business from his home on the 2400 block of Illinois Street.

Authorities are now concerned there may be more victims.

Police are asking any witnesses or persons with information about Jose Garcia Plascencia to contact Detective Steve Ong or Detective Sean Harper at 650-853-3160.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES