MILPITAS (BCN) — An inmate at a Milpitas jail died early Saturday morning after he allegedly jumped from a second story tier inside the jail, Santa Clara County sheriff’s officials said Monday.

The incident began at 4:48 a.m., when deputies at the Elmwood Correctional Facility, located at 701 S. Abel St., discovered an unresponsive inmate inside the jail’s M-8 housing unit, according to sheriff’s officials.

The correctional deputies were alerted to the area after hearing a loud crash.

The victim, a 48-year-old man, was found on the floor in a common area of the housing unit, just below a second story tier. He was unresponsive and had visible injuries consistent with falling from the second level, sheriff’s officials said.

The jail’s staff administered first aid to the inmate before an ambulance arrived and took him to a hospital. The inmate, however, died at the hospital about an hour later.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the death in conjunction with the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office and the county’s medical examiner’s office.

A preliminary investigation indicates the inmate may have intentionally jumped in an attempt to take his own life, according to sheriff’s officials.

The inmate, whose identity has not been released, had been in custody for more than 50 days prior to Saturday’s incident, sheriff’s officials said.