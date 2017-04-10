SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Giants are taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks in their Home Opener at AT&T Park.

A sellout crowd is on hand to watch their Giants in their first game back in San Francisco.

The Giants started the season 2-5, but are looking to improve in their first homestand.

Here is a live recap of the action so far.

TOP 5

Dbacks get on the board on a Yasmany Tomas home run, deep to left. 3-1 Giants.

BOTTOM 4

It’s a comedy of errors! Giants score 3 on a swinging bunt mishandled by the Dbacks. 3-0 SF.

#SFGiants make Taijuan Walker look silly to go up 3-0 — Mark Carpenter (@MarkCarpenterHI) April 10, 2017

END OF 3

Starter Matt Moore is dealing. He’s only allowed one hit in four innings.

BOTTOM 1ST

Buster Posey exits the game after getting hit in the head by pitcher Taijuan Walker.

KRON4’s Mark Carpenter and Gary Radnich are at the game and will have a report on KRON4 News at 5, 6, 8, and 10.