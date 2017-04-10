Man arrested after allegedly groping 5 women on San Jose State University campus

Published:

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A man was arrested Saturday after allegedly groping five women at San Jose State University, police said.

At around 2:30 p.m., a man walked onto campus and groped the victims, according to officer Alan Cavall of the SJSU Police Department.

The incidents happened while the victims were walking from Clark Hall to MLK Library.

Three of the victim were students.

The suspect was arrested and charged with misdemeanor sexual battery. Police did not release the name of the suspect.

The victims were not injured.

Police did not release any further information.

 

