SAN JOSE (KRON) — Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man they say was caught peeping at a San Jose hospital.

Officers said Fereja Ali, 25, of San Jose, was arrested at Valley Medical Center on Monday evening, located on South Bascom Avenue in San Jose.

It is currently unclear who or what Ali was peeping at.

The 25-year-old suspect is in custody.

He is being held on a $5,000 bail.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.