NEWARK (BCN) — A man who was found shot dead in the parking lot of a grocery store in Newark on Saturday afternoon has been identified by police as 29-year-old Roque Leonel Valencia of Union City.

Police said officers responded to the Grocery Outlet at 36601 Newark Blvd. just after 12:30 p.m. to investigate reports of a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, officers located Valencia in his vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Newark police said the shooting is being investigated as a homicide and they don’t think it was random.

They said they are withholding further details, such as suspect information, at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Sgt. David Higbee at (510) 578-4962 or david.higbee@newark.org or Detective Jennifer Bloom at (510) 578-4931 or jennifer.bloom@newark.org.