NEWARK (KRON) — A Victoria’s Secret in the East Bay has become a hot target for thieves.

The store was hit four times over the weekend.

Newark police say thieves struck twice on Saturday and two more times on Sunday at the Newpark Mall.

Each time, they grabbed merchandise and then dashed out of the door to the parking lot.

Back in March, some women pulled off a similar theft at the store, making off with $6,000 worth of goods.

Thus far, no arrests have been made in either case and we have not heard whether or not they are connected.

But police say they do have descriptions of the suspects and getaway car from this weekend.