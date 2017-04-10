Officer charged with strangulation, kidnapping

WBTV Published:
Courtesy of WBTV

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — A Charlotte police officer was arrested for reportedly assaulting his girlfriend Sunday morning.

Police say the woman was treated and released from Carolinas Medical Center.

Marin is charged with second-degree kidnapping, assault by strangulation, assault on a female and damage to property.

Marin was hired by CMPD in September 2015, police say. He was assigned to patrol the Hickory Grove Division, according to CMPD.

CMPD Police Chief Kerr Putney released the following statement:

“Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are expected to conduct themselves to the highest professional standards and will be held accountable when they fail to do so. At no time will this department tolerate behavior that violates the law or our community’s trust.”

CMPD says Marin has been placed on administrative leave without pay during a criminal investigation.

