Opening Day for the San Francisco Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Giants open their 60th season today at AT&T Park!

The Giants are playing the Arizona Diamondbacks Monday at 1:35 p.m.

The Bay Area baseball team beat the San Diego Padres 5-3 Sunday after losing to them twice.

The Giants are now two and five on the season.

KRON4 is at the game to bring us the latest updates:

