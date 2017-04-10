Opening Day for the San Francisco Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Giants open their 60th season today at AT&T Park!

The Giants are playing the Arizona Diamondbacks Monday at 1:35 p.m.

The Bay Area baseball team beat the San Diego Padres 5-3 Sunday after losing to them twice.

The Giants are now two and five on the season.

KRON4 is at the game to bring us the latest updates:

#SFGiants are 37-22 in home openers since 1958. — Sports Night Live (@KRON4Sports) April 10, 2017