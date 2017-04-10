Opening Day for the San Francisco Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Giants open their 60th season today at AT&T Park!
The Giants are playing the Arizona Diamondbacks Monday at 1:35 p.m.
The Bay Area baseball team beat the San Diego Padres 5-3 Sunday after losing to them twice.
The Giants are now two and five on the season.
KRON4 is at the game to bring us the latest updates:
Confetti falls after first National Anthem at AT&T Park! #OpeningDay @SFGiants pic.twitter.com/8XFZCVrJ0S
— Julianne Herrera (@JulestheFirst26) April 10, 2017
Welcome home #SFGiants pic.twitter.com/3AfpxjNTui
— Mark Carpenter (@MarkCarpenterHI) April 10, 2017
The crowds are here……
Let's Play Ball! @SFGiants @kron4news pic.twitter.com/D9FOygoqIJ
— Stanley Roberts (@SRobertsKRON4) April 10, 2017
#SFGiants unveil sketch of Willie Mays before Opening Day. https://t.co/dDVfqrF8mk pic.twitter.com/5bhOMwL0PX
— Sports Night Live (@KRON4Sports) April 10, 2017
They call this working? #openingday #letsgogiants @kron4news pic.twitter.com/6mkrHdgC0A
— Maureen Kelly (@KRON4MKelly) April 10, 2017
Yes it's @Giants opening day! Whooo Hoooo! @kron4news pic.twitter.com/0ecZk8a4OK
— Stanley Roberts (@SRobertsKRON4) April 10, 2017
#SFGiants are 37-22 in home openers since 1958.
— Sports Night Live (@KRON4Sports) April 10, 2017