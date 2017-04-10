PITTSBURG (KRON) — A domestic violence investigation Saturday in Pittsburg led to police finding illegally altered weapons, according to Pittsburg Police Department.

In a Facebook post, Pittsburg police say officers responded to a call about domestic violence.

At the scene, officers found two illegally altered firearms and two handguns.

One of the firearms had a fixed silencer.

Officers also found a rifle with a pistol grip and a barrel that was cut, making it shorter than the legal length of 26 inches, police said.

No further information about the incident was provided.