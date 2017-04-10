Pittsburg police find illegal weapons during domestic violence investigation

By Published:

PITTSBURG (KRON) — A domestic violence investigation Saturday in Pittsburg led to police finding illegally altered weapons, according to Pittsburg Police Department.

In a Facebook post, Pittsburg police say officers responded to a call about domestic violence.

At the scene, officers found two illegally altered firearms and two handguns.

One of the firearms had a fixed silencer.

Officers also found a rifle with a pistol grip and a barrel that was cut, making it shorter than the legal length of 26 inches, police said.

No further information about the incident was provided.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s