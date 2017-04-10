Police arrest suspect found with stolen car in Concord

Courtesy of Concord PD

CONCORD (KRON) — A suspect is in custody after police found him inside of a stolen car Saturday night in Concord, according to Concord Police Department.

The arrest took place around 10:30 p.m. when an officer located a stolen car parked on Mt. Diablo St. near Todos Santos Park, police said.

The person inside the car initially refused to get out, but police were able to convince him to surrender.

Police say no one was injured in the incident.

The suspect’s name was not released.

No further information was made available.

