VIDEO: Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Fremont

FREMONT (KRON) — One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting that took place early Monday morning in Fremont, according to Fremont Police Department.

The shooting happened in the area of Fremont Blvd. and Decoto Rd., police said.

The officers are “alright,” and there are no outstanding suspects, police said around 3:58 a.m.

An additional suspect was arrested at the scene.

Authorities say there is no threat to the public.

The area between Paseo Padre Park and Thornton Ave. was reported closed due to police activity at 12:26 a.m.

Police reopened the area at 3:35 a.m.

It is unknown why the officer felt compelled to shoot the suspect.

Police are investigating the incident.

No further details are available at this time.

Officers involved in a shooting @ Fremont/Decoto. Officers are alright. No outstanding suspects. Investigation in preliminary stages. — Fremont Police Dept (@FremontPD) April 10, 2017

AVOID Fremont Bl between Paseo Padre Pk and Thornton Av for the next several hours due to police activity. https://t.co/VzCVTbJyqc — Fremont Police Dept (@FremontPD) April 10, 2017