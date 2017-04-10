Salinas Valley State Prison looking for missing inmate

MONTEREY COUNTY (KRON) — Authorities are looking for an inmate who escaped Salinas Valley State Prison on Sunday, according to California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR).

The inmate, 22-year-old Brian Martin, was reported missing after authorities say he “walked away” from the facility around 8:45 p.m., CDCR officials said.

The prison’s Investigative Services Unit, Crisis Response Team, local law enforcement agencies, and the California Highway Patrol have all been notified to assist in the search.

Martin was committed to CDCR on Feb. 5, 2015, from Butte County to serve a six-year sentence for burglary and receiving stolen property.

He is classified as a minimum-security inmate.

Authorities describe him as a white man with brown eyes and brown hair. He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 157 pounds.

Anyone who sees Martin or has any knowledge of his whereabouts should immediately contact law enforcement or call 911.