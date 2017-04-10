Santa Rosa transient arrested following police pursuit

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Police officers arrested a suspect Sunday morning in Santa Rosa after he allegedly evaded arrest and led officers on a pursuit, police said.

Around 8:00 a.m. two Santa Rosa officers approached the suspect in the area of Cleveland Ave. and 11th St. to question him about a minor theft that occurred last week.

Local transient, Antoine Webb, allegedly gave officers a fake name.

When they tried to handcuff him, Webb resisted and fled on foot, police said.

During the pursuit, one of the officers injured his knee while jumping over a fence, police said.

Additional officers quickly arrived on the scene and surrounded the neighborhood.

Several neighborhood residents told officers they saw Webb in or around their backyards.

Officers eventually found Webb hiding in a yard on Lincoln St., about a block away from where they first tried detaining him.

Webb was arrested without further incident on suspicion of falsely identifying himself to an officer, resisting an officer, and felony vandalism for damage caused to a fence during the foot pursuit, police said.